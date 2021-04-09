West Valley City police: 2 arrested after shots-fired incident; guns, drugs discovered in search

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police announced Thursday night that progress had been made in a shots-fired case that sent a school into shelter-in-place mode earlier in the day.

“We’ve made two arrests in connection with today’s shots fired incident,” says a WVCPD tweet issued at 6:27 p.m.

“A search warrant also yielded a gun & evidence of drug distribution. We’re looking for info about a silver vehicle in the area at the time. If you saw the vehicle or have info, please call 801-840-4000.”

No suspect names or other details were immediately released.

West Valley City Police Lt. Jeff Conger told Gephardt Daily earlier Thursday that at approximately 9:41 a.m., officials received a call of a possible robbery with shots fired in the area of 5300 W. 2700 South.

“As officers responded in the area we encountered two individuals that appeared to be victims of a possible altercation with other tenants in the apartment complex,” Conger said.

“We are still in the middle of investigating that to see exactly what happened. Apparently there was some sort of argument that happened last night that led into this morning, where they encountered each other and shots were fired at each other.”

No one was struck and no one was injured, Conger said. A precautionary “shelter in place” protocol was enacted at Neil Armstrong Academy at 5194 Highbury Parkway.

“Once we secured the area and realized there was no other danger we released the school back to normal procedures,” Conger said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.