Woman, 30, dead after late night collision between car and semi near Beaver

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old woman died late Tuesday night after her car hit the back of a semi trailer on Interstate 15 in Beaver County, and became wedged underneath.

The woman was driving north on I-15, north of Beaver and about three miles south of the I-70 East/Richfield/Denver Interchange.

The collision happened at about 9:23 p.m., says a statement issued Wednesday evening by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The woman, driving a KIA Optima in the northbound lane, was behind a Freightliner semi pulling a 53-foot box trailer, which was in the same lane. Her car struck the back of the trailer.

“Due to the force of the impact, the driver of the KIA sustained immediate fatal injuries and the KIA became lodged underneath the box trailer, near the rear axle,” the UHP statement says.

“The 43-year-old male driver of the Freightliner pulled to the right shoulder of the roadway with the KIA lodge beneath it. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. Evidence on scene and witnesses who observed the KIA before the crash, indicate extreme speed and possible impairment may have contributed to the collision.”

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The deceased driver has been identified as Shantel S. Cozart, of Las Vegas.