Woman dead after head-on collision with hot oil truck near Myton

MYTON, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old woman died on impact Monday morning after hot oil truck crossed into her lane and struck her car head on.

The accident happened at about 6:44 a.m., and the driver of a 2022 gray Hyundai Kona was driving east on State Route 40 near mile marker 103, near Myton.

“A 2004 white Peterbilt hot oil truck was traveling west at the same location,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The driver of the hot oil truck drifted into the eastbound lane and struck the Hyundai Kona head-on.

“The 32-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was killed on impact, and the driver of the hot oil truck was uninjured.”

Lane closures were in place for about two hours during the investigation, the statement says.