Woman fatally shot in apparent ‘domestic’ situation in Sandy, man in custody

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are at the scene of a shooting in Sandy on Friday night, and a suspect is in custody in what appears to be a “domestic-related” homicide.

Emergency responders were dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. to the area of 400 East and Montana Drive (11335 South).

Sandy Police Sgt. Clayton Swenson told Gephardt Daily that when officers and medical personnel arrived, they found a woman with a serious gunshot wound. The weapon used was a shotgun.

The woman was subsequently pronounced deceased, and police are calling the case a homicide.

Swenson said the investigation is in the early stages, but said the shooting “appears to be domestic-related.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.