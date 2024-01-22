Woman injured by falling ice while hiking in Ogden’s Waterfall Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted a hiker who was injured Saturday when a chunk of ice fell on her in Ogden Canyon.

The woman had been hiking in Waterfall Canyon and was near the frozen waterfall when a chunk of ice fell and hit her, Weber County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue stated on social media Sunday. The woman’s injuries initially were believed to be severe, the post says.

“A medical helicopter with hoisting capabilities was requested, but they could not access the patient due to the wind and terrain,” the post says.

Medical personnel reached and evaluated the injured woman, who requested to walk down to a waiting UTV, according to the Facebook post.

The woman was transported back to the trailhead, where she was met by family and friends, and later taken to an area hospital for further evaluation, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We want to remind recreationists that warmer temperatures increase the risk of falling ice as it melts, and they should avoid those areas,” the post says.

“If recreating in the backcountry, always check the avalanche forecast from the Utah Avalanche Center before going into the backcountry and avoid steep slopes and terrain paths.”

The Ogden Fire Fire Department also assisted in the rescue, the post says.