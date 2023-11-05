Woman killed in Taylorsville crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A 30-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when the passenger car she was driving veered into oncoming traffic at 4700 South near 2900 West and hit another vehicle head-on.

Taylorsville police told Gephardt Daily the crash was first reported about 10 p.m.

According to TVPD Lt. Fowler, the fatally injured woman, whose name has yet to be released, died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver and juvenile passenger of the vehicle she collided with suffered non life-threatening injuries, Fowler said.

While stressing the investigation was just getting underway, Fowler said evidence gathered at the scene showed the woman’s passenger car was eastbound when it struck a westbound SUV which careened into the front yard of a Chinese restaurant.

The area was closed to traffic while crash scene investigators recorded the crash site.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photo by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza