Woman missing in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Oct. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Park Service and the Springdale Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was last seen Tuesday at the Grotto parking area in Zion National Park.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was dropped off at the parking area by a private shuttle bus at about 1:30 p.m., according to a Zion National Park news release shared by Springdale Police Department on Facebook.

She was scheduled to be picked up via shuttle bus at the Grotto at 4:40 p.m. the same day, but she never returned, the news release says.

It isn’t known where Courtier planned to go from the parking area.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Holly Courtier since Tuesday afternoon or who has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009.