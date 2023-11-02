Taylorville woman loses leg in pit bull attack

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 63-year-old woman remains in critical condition after a pit bull attack that required amputation of one of her legs.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Taylorsville Police Department, the woman was able to call for help on a mobile phone despite being surrounded in her backyard by a pack of seven pit bulls owned by her son.

The investigation began at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the injured woman called police from her home near 4800 S. 2900 W., saying she had been bitten by several of the dogs.

“The woman also reported that the family of pit bulls, including the mother and father dogs and five puppies, were still in the backyard with her.”

Arriving police and paramedics assessed the situation from the side of a neighbor’s fence, police said, the dogs aggressively confronting them. After pepper spray was deployed police were able to jump the fence and get the pack away from the woman. Paramedics then entered the yard with a stretcher for the woman, who had wounds to her hands and face as well as her legs.