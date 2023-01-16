Woman struck, killed when minivan slams into Tooele business; driver, 2nd employee transported to hospital

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman sitting at her work desk in Tooele was killed when a minivan crashed through the front window, pinning her in place.

The accident happened at 11:23 a.m., and emergency crews responded to Ensign Engineering, at 169 N. Main.

“Officers got here and they were able to move the vehicle off of the female, and attempted life-saving measures, but it was clear at that time that she was already deceased,” said Corporal Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police spokesman.

“She was sitting at her desk, near the front door, and it hit before she probably had any time to react,” she said. “It’s a sad one, definitely.”

A male employee was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, as was the male driver of the minivan.

Bentley said he did not know the condition of the male driver, but the minivan’s airbag had deployed.

“It’s nothing that we believe is going to lead to additional fatality,” Bentley said.

“At this time, the biggest thing that we’re looking into was the cause of the crash, whether it was due to a medical episode, or whether it was a distraction or impairment. Our officers are working on figuring that out right now.”

Bentley said one lane of traffic is closed near the crash site, so traffic may be slow, but not blocked.

“We’ve got state investigators out here helping us determine how fast the car was going. We’re going to be out here, I would imagine, most of the day trying to figure out what exactly happened.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as more information is released.