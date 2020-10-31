Woman transported in critical condition after allegedly turning against light, causing crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition after the car she was driving was T-boned by another vehicle early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Robert Brinton, with the West Valley City Police Department, said police received multiple calls reporting a traffic accident at the intersection of 3500 South and Bangerter at about 1:30 a.m.

He said witnesses told the responding officers that a car heading west on 3500 South turned left — against the red light — to go south on Bangerter.

A car that was southbound on Bangerter and, according to witnesses, had the right of way, hit the left-turning vehicle.

Brinton said the woman in the car that was hit sustained very serious injuries and was transported in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center. She was then transferred to University of Utah Hospital.

Officials are looking into the possibility that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Brinton said.

The three people in the other car were in their teens or early 20s, Brinton said, and they also were transported to the hospital with injuries, the worst of which was a broken femur.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.