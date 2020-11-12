Woman wanted by FBI in Utah, Arizona bank robberies taken into custody

PHOENIX, Arizona, Nov. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman wanted by the FBI in connection with multiple bank robberies — one in Utah and seven in Arizona — was arrested Monday following a robbery in Mesa, Arizona.

A statement shared by the FBI’s Salt Lake City office says that Maria Azevedo, 29, will now face charges in connection with the following 2020 robberies:

U.S. Bank, 1855 N. Power Road, Mesa, Arizona, Aug. 22

U.S. Bank, 689 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs, Utah, Aug. 25

First Bank, 1550 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, Arizona, Aug. 31

Horizon Community Bank, 3156 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona, Aug. 31

U.S. Bank, 3185 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, Arizona, Oct. 1

U.S. Bank, 5137 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert, Arizona, Oct. 19

Desert Financial Credit Union, 1606 South Signal Butte Road, Mesa, Arizona, Oct. 19

Desert Financial Credit Union, 4316 S. Signal Butte Road, Mesa, Arizona, Nov. 9

“In each instance, the suspect approached the victim teller and presented a demand note,” says the statement, shared by the FBI office in Salt Lake City. “No one was physically injured during the bank robberies.”

The statement said the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force wanted to thank the Arizona agencies involved in the arrest.

“We would also like to thank the Saratoga Springs Police Department and Salt Lake City FBI who investigated the Utah robbery with the assistance of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force and the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Utah,” it said.