1 dead, 15 injured after wrong-way driver hits Chicago bus

July 9 (UPI) — A driver traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago slammed into a city bus, leaving one person dead and at least 15 injured.

The head-on crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police told WLS-TV and WMAQ-TV. It was not immediately clear why the car, a Dodge Journey, was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

A female passenger of the car was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, police said. The driver and a second female passenger are listed in critical condition.

Chicago fire officials said that the bus driver and 12 passengers were injured and taken to a hospital where they are in good condition.

Seven other people involved in the crash refused treatment at the scene, CNN reported.