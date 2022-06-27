22 young people found dead in South African nightclub

June 26 (UPI) — Twenty-two young people were found dead Sunday in a nightclub in South Africa‘s East London with no cause announced, officials said.

Siyanda Mananaa, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape provincial health department, said victims were 18 to 20 years old. BBC reported the bodies were found early Sunday across floors and tables at the Enyobeni Tavern.

Siyakhangela Ndevu, the owner of the club, told local broadcaster eNCA: ‘I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern.”

Manana said: “At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death.”

Oscar Mabuyane, premier of East Cape Province, condemned the “unlimited consumption of liquor.”

“You can’t just trade in the middle of society like this and think that young people are not going to experiment,” he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa posted on Twitter his “deepest condolences” to families of the victims.

He tweeted: “This tragedy is made even more grave by its occurrence during Youth Month – a time during which we celebrate young people, advocate and advance opportunities for improved socio-economic conditions for the youth of our nation.