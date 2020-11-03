Apple likely to announce Macs with firm’s own silicon chips at Nov. 10 event

Nov. 3 (UPI) — Apple announced Monday it will hold a digital event Nov. 10, at which the company is expected to announce its first Mac computers to switch to Apple silicon chips from the Intel processors that it has used since 2005.

The event will be streamed live from its Apple Park headquarters at 10 a.m. PST. Invitations feature the tagline “One More Thing.”

Apple held two similar events within the past two months, announcing a new line of Apple Watches and the iPhone 12, its first line of smartphones with 5G.

Earlier this year Apple said it planned to release a new line of Macs with chips designed within the company and based on ARM processors instead of Intel technology.

In the quarter that ended in June, Apple reported $9 billion in Mac sales, up 28% year-over-year.