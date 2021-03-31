Bidens’ German shepherd Major bites again

March 31 (UPI) — President Joe Biden’s German shepherd Major is in the dog house again after biting another person at the White House, first lady Jill Biden’s spokesman said Tuesday.

People with knowledge of the incident told CNN that Major bit a National Park Service employee on the South Lawn on Monday. The worker was evaluated by the White House medical team.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk,” Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, said in a statement to The Washington Post and NBC News.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by [the White House Medical Unit] and then returned to work without injury.”

The incident comes about a week after Major and Champ, also a German shepherd, returned to the White House from the Biden home in Delaware. The two dogs were sent home after Major snapped at someone earlier in March.

The 3-year-old rescue dog was “surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time.

“The dogs will come and go, and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion, as the president and first lady often do as well,” she added.

LaRosa said Major received some extra training after that initial incident.