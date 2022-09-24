Detroit radio news anchor killed, 4 injured in domestic attack

Sept. 24 (UPI) — A man identified as a Detroit radio news anchor was killed Friday as part of a domestic attack near the city in which four others were injured, police said.

Police responded to a call at an address in Chesterfield Township, Mich., located about 30 miles northeast of Detroit, and upon arrival found a 57-year-old man dead inside a condominium, Chesterfield Police Chief Brian Bassett told reporters.

Four people were hospitalized as a result of the incident, including a 54-year-old man identified as a suspect in the case, a 35-year-old woman and two children, ages 5 and 10.

Bassett said the man killed in the attack is believed to be the father of the children and that the injured 54-year-old was frequently at the home. A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found bound in a closet and suffering from blunt-force trauma injuries, he added.

The 35-year-old woman is also in critical condition. The suspect had attempted suicide by overdose following the attack but survived and is hospitalized in stable condition, Bassett said.

The man killed in the attack was identified by WWJ Radio as Jim Matthews, its overnight news anchor, who had served in the job for seven years.

“He would often speak with his co-workers about his love for his two children and their adventures at school,” the station said a statement. “He loved delivering the latest news to his listeners and was incredibly dedicated to WWJ and the broadcasting industry.”