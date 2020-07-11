Donald Trump commutes Roger Stone’s prison sentence

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — CNN is reporting Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime political advisor and associate Roger Stone.

Stone was scheduled to begin a 40 month federal prison sentence July 14th.

The GOP political operative had been convicted of lying to Congress about his role in attempts to establish a relationship between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks during the 2016 race against Hillary Clinton.

Stone was also charged and convicted of witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement Friday night, saying, “Roger Stone is the victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.

“There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration with Russia,” she said.

This a developing story.