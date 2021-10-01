FBI aiding search for missing Orlando, Fla., woman Miya Marcano

Sept. 30 (UPI) — The FBI on Thursday joined the search for 19-year-old Orlando, Fla., woman Miya Marcano, who went missing Friday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the FBI was lending technology to the search for Marcano who was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments where she lived and worked.

Mina said the sheriff’s emergency response teams conducted nearly 30 searches in Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted by deploying canines trained to locate electronics such as cellphones.

“We’ve been in contact with Miya’s family and friends every single day, numerous times a day, trying to keep them updated on everything that we’re doing,” he said.

Residents at Arden Villas, where person of interest Armando Caballero also worked, said they received a letter Thursday stating law enforcement would enter their storage units and garages, WESH-TV in Orlando reported.

Family also said Caballero’s cellphone had pinged near New Smyrna, Fla., south of Daytona at some point after Marcano’s disappearance.

Caballero, who was a maintenance worker in the building and allegedly used a master key fob to enter her apartment before Marcano’s disappearance, was found dead at a Seminole County apartment complex Monday.