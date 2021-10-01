Police: St. George teen facing charges after running stolen car into residence, causing major fire

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old St. George boy is facing multiple charges after he drove a stolen car into a residence, sparking fire that displaced a family of seven.

The incident was called into dispatch at 12:59 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews responded to the area of 2900 East and 2900 South, St. George.

The car, which was reportedly taken without permission from a family member who owned it, caught fire when it struck the residence. The car became completely engulfed, and set the house ablaze as well.

The smoke and flames caused damage to the house, reaching from the ground floor into the attic, officer Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. A family with five children was displaced, but no one was injured in the car or the house.

“The teenager was charged with DUI, driving without a license, a curfew violation and some kind of traffic violation,” Mitchell said. “He was released to his parents.”

The car, which was reportedly owned by a family member and taken without permission, was destroyed.