FBI: Violent crime declined in 2019

Sept. 29 (UPI) — For the third consecutive year, violent crime in the United States decreased in 2019, the FBI said.

The FBI on Monday released its crime statistics for last year, noting that violent crime including murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault dipped by 0.5% compared to 2018 with 366.7 offenses per 100,000 people.

Property crime also dropped 4.1% from the year prior, making 2019 the 17th straight year it has declined, the FBI said, as there were only an estimated 2,109.9 offenses per 100,000 people.

By violent crime, the FBI said robbery and rape offenses fell 4.7% and 2.7%, respectively, while aggravated assault rose 1.3% and murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses rose by 0.3%.

“In 2019, there were an estimated 1,203,808 violent crimes,” a summary of the FBI report said.

Concerning property crimes, burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft offenses dropped 9.5%, 2.8% and 4%, respectively, compared to a year prior.

The FBI added that the nearly 7 million property crimes committed in 2019 incurred losses of an estimated $15.8 billion.

Law enforcement agencies also performed 10.1 million arrests, excluding for traffic violations, nationwide last year, the report based on data submitted by 16,554 law enforcement agencies said.

The report was published two weeks after the FBI released its preliminary findings for the first six months of 2020 that found while violent crimes overall had declined compared to the same period in 2019, murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses had drastically increased.

The preliminary report on crime between January and June said murder and non-negligent manslaughter increased by nearly 15% from the first six months of 2019 while rape and robbery offenses fell by 19% and 7.1%, respectively.