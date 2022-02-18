Firefighters struggle to contain California wildfire as it hits 2,800 acres

Feb. 18 (UPI) — A large wildfire continued to burn Thursday in eastern California’s remote Owens Valley, with firefighters unable to get the blaze contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Airport fire began Wednesday and had reached 2,800 acres by Thursday and was 0% contained, the department said.

The department issued evacuation orders for the town of Big Pine east of Highway 395.

Approximately 150 structures were threatened as of Thursday.

The blaze is located off of Airport Road and East Line Street, east of Bishop in Inyo County.

As of Thursday, Cal Fire had dedicated 16 crews, including 432 personnel, 66 engines, 7 water tenders and a helicopter to contain the blaze.

“Firefighters are actively engaged in perimeter and structure defense. Winds have remained steady and will continue at 10-15 mph out of the northwest,” states the department’s latest update.

Caltech’s Owens Valley Radio Observatory is one of the structures in the area being proactively protected.