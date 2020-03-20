Hill Air Force Base reports first COVID-19 case

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, March 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hill Air Force Base is confirming its first documented case of COVID-19 at the base.

“This is our first confirmed case,” Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing commander, said in a prepared statement issued Friday.

“The continued safety and well-being of the installation is my top priority. We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

Hill AFB declared a public health emergency on Thursday, and is in Health Protection Condition Bravo to reflect the current situation posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel, the statement said.

Hill Air Force Base officials are working closely with the Utah Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area, it said.

“We are regularly providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities.

“We encourage all Air Force personnel and their families to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. People should not shake hands, and should routinely disinfect all commonly used surfaces. Also, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with those who are sick.

“We are encouraging all personnel to follow Force Health Protection guidelines to safeguard our community to prevent widespread outbreak, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions,” Eberlan said.

Base leadership will monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available, the statement said. For updates, visit hill.af.mil/coronavirus.