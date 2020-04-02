Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu again in isolation after exposure to virus

April 2 (UPI) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun six days of self-isolation only hours after emerging from a two-day quarantine, his office said Thursday.

The prime minister entered isolation after Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman tested positive for COVID-19. Netanyahu had recently come into contact with Litzman.

The Israeli leader started a two-day quarantine Monday after a meeting with a close aide, Knesset affairs adviser Rivka Paluch, who’d also tested positive.

His office said the 70-year-old Netanyahu re-entered isolation on the advice of his private physician and in accordance with health ministry guidelines.

Three other top Israel officials also began self-isolation Thursday — Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, National Security Council director Meir Ben-Shabbat and health ministry director Moshe Bar Siman Tov. All were flagged after coming into contact with Litzman.

Litzman, 71, and his wife both tested positive Wednesday. Both are feeling well and receiving proper care, Israeli officials said.

Israel has about 6,200 coronavirus cases.