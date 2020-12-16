Judge orders Trump Organization to release records to N.Y. attorney general

Dec. 16 (UPI) — A state judge on Tuesday ruled that the Trump Organization must turn over records related to a property under civil investigation by the New York attorney general’s office.

The documents are related to a conservation easement that was granted to the Seven Springs estate in New York’s Westchester County, granting President Donald Trump’s company a $21 million tax deduction.

“We will immediately move to ensure that the Trump Organization complies with the court’s order and submits records related to our investigation,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said, following the ruling, in a statement. “My office’s ongoing investigation will continue, as we continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

The materials include messages between an engineer and a land-use lawyer working on Trump’s behalf.

Amy Carlin, an attorney for the Trump Organization, said on Tuesday that it had “every expectation that those communications would be confidential” and protected by attorney-client privilege.

Eric Haren, of the attorney general’s office, however, stated that the Trump Organization “waived privilege” when it disclosed some documents to the IRS to “gain benefit.”

Trump has been accused of inflating the value of assets to obtain favorable loan rates and undercutting property values for tax benefits.

James’ office has been investigating Trump since his former attorney Michael Cohen testified in 2019 that Trump engaged in the practice.