Jury reaches verdict, to be announced, in Derek Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., April 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict is expected to be announced sometime between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Central Time (2:30 to 3 p.m. in Utah).

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Chauvin restricted his air supply for 9:29 minutes by kneeling on Floyd’s neck after an alleged non-violent crime. Defense attorneys argued Floyd’s death was caused by a number of factors.

