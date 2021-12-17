Lawyers begin defending Ghislaine Maxwell against sex trafficking accusations

Dec. 16 (UPI) — After a three-day break, the New York City jury hearing the sexual misconduct trial involving Ghislaine Maxwell will get to hear her side of the story on Thursday, as defense attorneys begin presenting their case.

Defense attorneys are expected to attempt to portray the victims of billionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as being motivated more by money than justice.

Maxwell, a wealthy British socialite and a former girlfriend of Epstein’s, is accused of grooming underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. The accusations also say that she participated in some of the abuse.

Epstein committed suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Defense attorneys have argued that Maxwell is innocent, and is being forced to defend herself against crimes related to Epstein.

The first witness called on Thursday was Cimberly Espinosa, who worked as Maxwell’s assistant at Epstein’s New York City office between 1996 and 2002.