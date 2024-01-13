New York zoo’s second giraffe calf is a girl named Pippi

Jan. 13 (UPI) — A New York Zoo announced its second giraffe calf born in a week is a girl with the same father but a different mother from the first calf.

The Seneca Park Zoo said the second calf, born Dec. 13, is a female who was dubbed Pippi “due to her unruly ossicones” that resemble the pigtails sported by fictional character Pippi Longstocking.

See a brief video here.

Pippi was born to mother Iggy one week after another giraffe, Kipenzi, gave birth to a male calf dubbed Parker Jr., aka PJ.

Both calves were fathered by Parker, a giraffe who died in February 2023.

The zoo said the mothers and their calves are doing well in a behind-the-scenes area.