Package with ‘suspicious white powder’ sent to Kari Lake’s campaign offices

Nov. 7 (UPI) — A package containing a “suspicious white powder” was sent to Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

“It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details,” campaign spokesman Colton Duncan told CNN. “The staff member is currently under medical supervision.”

Police and fire officials in Phoenix told AZ Family, the news website for KPHO and KTVK, that a hazardous materials team and law enforcement responded around 2 a.m. and that there were no reports of injuries or illnesses.

“The reported incident at Kari Lake’s campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told AZ Family.

“Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy. I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

Lake, 53, is a former television news anchor for KSAZ-TV who is running as the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona against Hobbs, the Democratic candidate.