Pennsylvania man charged with killing Amish woman, unborn child

March 2 (UPI) — Officials made an arrest Saturday in the death of Rebekah Byler, a pregnant 23-year-old Pennsylvania Amish woman who was found dead this week.

Shawn Cranston faces one count of criminal homicide and one count of criminal homicide of an unborn child, as well as burglary and criminal trespass counts, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Cranston, 52, was officially charged Saturday.

Byler’s husband and another person found her unresponsive Monday inside her home in Sparta Township, a small Amish community in Crawford County, Pa., about 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Byler’s two children were inside the home when police arrived. She was six months pregnant at the time.

Her death was quickly ruled a homicide following an autopsy and court documents state she was killed by “shooting her in the head and/or slashing her throat.”

Investigators say they arrested Cranston “after an exhaustive five-day-long investigation.” The resident of Corry, Pa., in neighboring Erie County is not eligible for bail. He is being held at the Crawford County Correctional Facility.

A district court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 15.

Police have not said if the two previously knew each other and have not speculated on a possible motive to the crime.

Investigators are still asking anyone with information to get in touch.