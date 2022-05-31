Police arrest Florida 5th grader for threatening to carry out mass shooting

May 31 (UPI) — Florida authorities say they have arrested and charged a fifth-grader for sending a text message that threatened a mass shooting at his school.

Lee County, Fla., Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the 10-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after his department learned of the message, which was sent by the Patriot Elementary School student in Cape Coral.

Marceno posted a video on Facebook showing a deputy escorting the handcuffed boy from the sheriff’s office in Fort Myers, Fla. He was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Marceno said.

“My team didn’t hesitate one second… NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat,” Marceno added.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.”

In a separate incident on Sunday, an 18-year-old man from Lutz, Fla., was arrested and charged with threatening to commit a mass shooting, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said Corey Anderson posted images of himself with several firearms and a caption that read, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

“This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said according to WFLA-TV.

“We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats.”