President-elect Joe Biden gains over 100 votes after Milwaukee County recount

Nov. 28 (UPI) — President-Elect Joe Biden gained more than 100 more votes in Milwaukee County in a recount, adding to his lead.

The Trump campaign submitted a recount petition and paid a $3 million fee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission for the partial recount of presidential election results ordered last week, which include Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The results showed Biden picked up 257 votes from the unofficial results election night, and President Donald Trump picked up 125 votes in Milwaukee County, for a net gain for Biden of 132 votes, bringing his lead statewide to 20,740 votes, the Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers announced Friday night.

Biden originally won the state by 20,608 votes, but the Trump campaign objected to more than 25,000 ballots from people who voted absentee due to fears of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to receive an absentee ballot without providing a copy of an ID, and another 2,197 ballots that had been “cured.” The cured ballots are ones where the election official filled in missing information on ballot envelope.

More than 27,000 ballots the Trump campaign has disputed have been set aside, as the campaign has indicated it will appeal the certification decision, according to the Milwaukee County Clerk’s Office.

Biden led by 69% of the vote in Milwaukee County, which has a 27% Black population, compared to a nearly 7% Black population statewide, according to U.S. Census data.

The Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers certified presidential elections results Friday evening.

Biden also led by 75% of the vote in Dane County, which has only about a 6% Black population.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell tweeted Saturday that 282,621 ballots have been counted, and the recount is 83% complete. He expects the recount to be finished by Sunday, he tweeted on Friday.

The state is expected to certify its election results by Tuesday.