President Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, dead at 71

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Robert Trump, brother of President Donald Trump, has died at age 71, it was announced Saturday.

The president’s younger brother died Saturday night at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. He had been hospitalized, but the nature of his illness was not disclosed, and the White House did not release any information about a cause of death.

On Friday, President Trump referred to his brother during a press conference, saying, “I have a wonderful brother. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one. And he’s in the hospital right now, and hopefully he’ll be alright, but he is pretty — he’s having a bad time.”

On Saturday, a statement from the president on the White House website reads:

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

The president’s daughter, Ivanka, tweeted:

“Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always.”

Robert Trump was the youngest of Fred and Mary Anne Trump’s five children. The surviving siblings are the president, Maryanne Trump Barry, and Elizabeth Trump Grau. Fred Trump Jr. died in 1981.