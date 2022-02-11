Prince Charles contracts COVID-19 for a second time

Feb. 10 (UPI) — Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, marking the second time the British royal has contracted the virus.

The news broke in a Twitter post, confirming that the Prince of Wales has canceled appearances on Thursday. He was scheduled to appear in Winchester to unveil a statue.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” the post said. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Prince Charles was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March 2020, when COVID-19 made its initial spread through Europe. At that time, officials said the royal only experienced “mild symptoms.”

It is believed that Prince Charles had not been in contact with Queen Elizabeth II this week. The news of the royal’s condition comes after Queen Elizabeth said it was her “sincere wish” that Duchess Camilla would become queen when Prince Charles becomes king.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were together Wednesday at the British Museum where they mingled with groups of people during a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust.