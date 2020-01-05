Queen Elizabeth II poses with heirs for new portrait

Jan. 4 (UPI) — A new photo has been released of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II standing with the heirs to her throne.

Pictured along with the 93-year-old monarch are her 71-year-old son Prince Charles, Charles’ 37-year-old son Prince William and William’s 6-year-old son Prince George.

“To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George. The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace,” the image is captioned on Twitter.

Elizabeth was crowned in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.

Her husband, Prince Philip, 98, retired from his royal duties in 2017.