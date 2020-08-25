South Dakota police arrest couple linked to shootings in 3 states

Aug. 25 (UPI) — Authorities in South Dakota ended a manhunt on Monday when they arrested a man and a woman linked to multiple shootings in Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia that left at least three people dead and another two injured.

Indiana State Police said in a release that authorities in South Dakota arrested Timothy Sargent, 42, and Savannah Emich, 20, on Monday near Sioux Falls, which is about 180 miles north of Omaha, ending a manhunt that began more than a week earlier.

Police have been searching for Sargent since the night of Aug. 17 when he is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man multiple times at a homeless camp near Towpath Trail in Akron, Ohio.

The Akron Police Department said in a statement that the victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Sargent is then accused of fatally shooting Rebecca Tomlinson, 22, whose body was found near railroad tracks in Akron the next day, authorities said.

Sargent then drove to West Virginia, where he and Emich, both from Ohio, are listed as persons of interest in connection to the Aug. 19 shooting death of a 62-year-old in Milton, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said.

David Wesley Martin died of a gunshot wound after a vehicle crash in the West Virginia city that’s about 32 miles west of Charleston, WCHS reported.

Then later that night, the couple drove to Indiana and are accused of shooting two of three family members in a car driving near O’Bannon Woods State Park, the Indiana State Police said in a statement.

“The male driver had been shot multiple times, and officers immediately rendered first aid,” the statement said. “A female front seat passenger had also been struck by gunfire. A female passenger in the rear passenger seat was not hit.”

The driver was flown to a hospital in Louisville with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

“The Indiana State Police in Sellersburg would like to thank the public for their assistance in attempting to locate both subjects,” the Indiana State Police said.