Supreme Court defers cases scheduled for late April

April 5 (UPI) — The Supreme Court has announced that it will postpone oral arguments scheduled for late April due to public health guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court may reschedule some cases from March and April sessions if circumstances permit, and will “consider a range of scheduling options and other alternatives if arguments cannot be held in the courtroom before the end of the Term,” said a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The release also said the court will issue opinions for cases already argued this term, and will post them on its website.

Among the cases put off so far are a fight over the Trump administration’s policy offering religious exemptions to the Affordable Care Act, another over states’ power to control the votes of presidential electors and a push for President Donald Trump to release his financial records.

The Supreme Court’s building remains open, but most employees are teleworking, the release said.