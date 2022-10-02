Texas girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died

Oct. 1 (UPI) — A 12-year-old girl in Texas who allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets has died, police said.

The girl died from her injuries at a local hospital on September 22 and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, ruling the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Her father, who was the victim of a gunshot wound to the abdomen was recently released from the hospital is expected to recover,” police said.

The girl, who was not identified because of her age, was found lying in the street outside of a home in northwest Parker County with a gunshot wound to her head on September 20.

Her 38-year-old father, who was not identified to protect her identity, was found inside the family’s home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators believe the girl shot her father and fled before she shot herself. A handgun was recovered from underneath her body.

Police discovered during their investigation that the girl had planned the murder with another 12-year-old girl in the town of Lufkin “for several weeks,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier previously said.

That girl also allegedly plotted to kill her father but did not carry out her plans. She was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot.

Parker County lies west of the city of Forth Worth and includes the exurbs of Weatherford and Azle. Lufkin is a small community about 220 miles away in east Texas.