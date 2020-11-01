Two dead, 5 hurt in sword attack in Quebec City; suspect arrested

Nov. 1 (UPI) — A 24-year-old man suspect, dressed in a medieval outfit and brandishing a sword, was arrested early Sunday in the killing of two people and injuries of five others in the historic district of Quebec City, Canada.

The unidentified man was in custody at 1 a.m., 2 1/2 hours after the rampage, the Quebec City Police Service posted in Twitter. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area where they found victims in at least four locations, including near the Chateau Frontenac hotel, on du Trésor Street, and on des Remparts Street, according to Radio-Canada.

The suspect was apprehended about a half mile from the scene and does not live in the area or is associated with any terror group, ​Quebec City ​Police Chief Robert Pigeon said at a news conference.

“Everything leads us to believe he chose his victims at random,” Pigeon said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for observation.

The five injured victims have varying levels of injury, said Quebec City police spokesperson Étienne Doyon at a news conference early Sunday morning.

“Quebec is waking up after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy. I offer my condolences to the loved ones of the victims,” wrote Quebec Premier François Legault on Sunday morning on Twitter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City. I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you. To all the first responders, thank you for your critical work.”

A security guard at the Quebec City Port spotted the suspect and alerted police, according to Radio-Canada.