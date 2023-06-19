Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region

June 19 (UPI) — A Ukrainian counteroffensive is progressing through the southern Zaporizhzhia region while Ukrainian and Russian forces experience losses to the south.

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia, a settlement with a population of about 18,000. Vladimir Rogov, military-civilian administration member installed by Russia in Zaporizhzhia, said Ukraine has taken control following a wave of attacks, NBC News reports.

Southern Zaporizhzhia underwent a mass evacuation in May over concerns about a potential nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russia held control of the region at the time, holding it since early in its invasion last year.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia had taken at least partial control of.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly reinforced the area of Piatykhatky as Russian shelling continues. Both sides have suffered high casualties, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

“In the south, Russian forces often conduct relatively effective defensive operations,” the ministry said in a statement. “Both sides are suffering high casualties, with Russian losses likely the highest since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukraine has executed ground attacks near Kreminna and outside of Bakhmut in recent days. Ukrainian forces are also advancing in the south.

Despite the increased counteroffensive from Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there is “no chance” that it succeeds. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the invasion the worst crisis in European security since World War II, during a press briefing on Friday.

“But the people of Ukraine continue to inspire the world with their resilience and their courage,” Austin said. “Ukraine’s brave defenders have now started the next phase in their fight to liberate their country’s sovereign territory from Russian occupation.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has continued to call for F-16 fighter jets to bolster his military’s air defenses. Pilots are currently being trained to fly the aircraft.