William Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, dies at 94

Sept. 16 (UPI) — William Gates Sr., the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died on Monday, his son announced. He was 94 years old.

The younger Gates remembered his father in a post on his personal blog, saying he died peacefully at home and that his death was “not unexpected” as his health had been on the decline.

“We have all had a long time to reflect on just how lucky we are to have had this amazing man in our lives for so many years. And we are not alone in those feelings,” said Bill Gates. “My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy and humility had a huge influence on people around the world.”

William Gates was an Army veteran and a founding partner in a Seattle law firm, where his son said he offered key legal advice during Microsoft’s early years, and “played a similar role” for former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

He also served as a co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and played a critical role in its creation.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would not be what it is today without my dad,” Bill Gates said.

The younger Gates said his father had a “profoundly positive influence” on his life and it was an “incredible” experience being his son.

“People used to ask my dad if he was the real Bill Gates,” he wrote. “The truth is, he was everything I try to be. I will miss him every day.”