Church President Russell M. Nelson announces 15 new temples, 2 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday announced The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build 15 new temples around the world, including two in Utah.

New temples are planned in Lehi and West Jordan, bringing the total number of temples either announced, in operation and under construction or renovation to 30 in Utah.

President Nelson made the announcement during the closing session of the church’s two-day general conference at the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

“Here is my promise: Nothing will help you more to hold fast to the iron rod than worshipping in the temple as regularly as your circumstances permit,” he said, calling temples “the gateway to the greatest blessings God has for each of us.”

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the most sacred places of worship on earth. The primary purpose of temples is for church members to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors.

Temples announced Sunday were:

Uturoa, French Polynesia

Chihuahua, Mexico

Florianópolis, Brazil

Rosario, Argentina

Edinburgh, Scotland

Brisbane Australia South Area

Victoria, British Columbia

Yuma, Arizona

Houston Texas South Area

Des Moines, Iowa

Cincinnati, Ohio

Honolulu, Hawaii

West Jordan, Utah

Lehi, Utah

Maracaibo, Venezuela

More information about the planned temples is available on the church’s website.