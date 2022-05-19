ES Solar, called ‘Utah’s best solar company’ is hiring, offers great wages, benefits, college reimbursements







LAYTON, Utah, May 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace/Sponsored) — ES Solar, considered the best solar company in Utah by thousands of satisfied customers, is looking for top talent to join its rapidly growing team.

The dynamic Layton-based business is hiring, offering quality jobs, competitive wages and great benefits for people who are looking to join a company dedicated to both its clients and to the team behind-the-scenes, all part of what makes ES Solar the outstanding company it is today.

It was just about a decade ago when the founders of ES Solar embarked on a mission: to become the best solar company in Utah and western U.S., installing solar panels on homes and businesses in Layton and across the Wasatch Front.

Now, more than a dozen years later, the mission is being fulfilled; ES Solar is a thriving enterprise, a leader in the solar energy contracting business, with seldom matched expertise in the installation and maintenance of solar panels and advanced battery systems, for homes and businesses alike.

A new survey by the highly respected UtahBusiness.com ranked ES Solar as one of the top ten fastest growing companies in Utah, now with operations statewide, including Salt Lake City and County, Provo, Cedar City and St. George. Operations have also expanded into Idaho, Wyoming and soon, Nevada and Texas.

With that great growth comes the need for more great employees, whether they’re looking for a job to pay for college, or wanting something long term, including a path to a rewarding career, one with wages and benefits you can raise a family on.

In a brand new interview segment on the Bill Gephardt Show podcast, Chad Stokes, chief revenue officer for ES Solar, and Jeff Dimond, the company’s chief operating officer, spoke about the culture of caring at their growing enterprise, and the excellence it inspires in both their employees and the company’s delivery of residential and commercial solar panel and battery installations.

To learn more about the great job opportunities at ES Solar, check out the podcast above, or click on the job link, here.

*ES Solar is a paid sponsor of Bill’s Marketplace and a longtime member of Gephardt Approved.