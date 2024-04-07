BYU legend Jimmer Fredette joins Final Four party for 3×3 exhibition

PROVO, Utah, April 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Despite making a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, BYU was represented at the Final Four on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

Former Cougars star and 2011 National Player of the Year Jimmer Fredette was on the court at State Farm Stadium during halftime of Connecticut’s 86-72 victory over Alabama for Team USA’s 3×3 modified exhibition with Puerto Rico. The U.S. won the exhibition 16-8.

Fredette, 35, was one of four players selected last month to represent Team USA in the 3×3 Olympic men’s basketball competition in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

He will play alongside Canyon Barry, the son of NBA legend Rick Barry, as well as Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis in the 2024 Olympic Games, USA Basketball announced March 26.

“It’s really been amazing to be with these three guys who have been veterans in 3×3 for a long time to help me, show me the ropes and welcome me in as one of their own,” Fredette said.

The same foursome won 3×3 gold medals at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup and the 2023 Pan American Games, as well as a silver at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“Our group has truly become a family,” said Fredette, the 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year. “We’ve been traveling together, we’ve lived together and we’ve done a lot of things together over the past year and a half.”

Team USA failed to qualify for the men’s 3×3 competition at the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo, when the event made its Olympic debut. The U.S. women’s 3×3 team, however, left Tokyo with gold medals.

The 3×3 men’s team held a training camp this week in Arizona, practicing at State Farm Stadium and showcasing their skills at halftime of the Final Four. Players also are scheduled to participate in an autograph session at the Phoenix Convention Center on Sunday.

“It’s definitely been a transition to get into 3×3,” he said. “But let me tell you, it’s been a welcome transition. It’s been something that has really given me new life with basketball, being able to play a new sport that I’m not great at yet, but I can continue to get better at.”

Fredette played four seasons at BYU (2007-11), setting multiple school and Mountain West Conference records — including most points scored in a game (52 vs. New Mexico on March 11, 2011) and in a single season (1,068 in 2010-11). He also led the NCAA in scoring as a senior in 2010-11, averaging 28.9 points per game.

The Cougars (32-5) reached the Sweet 16 in Fredette’s final season before falling 83-74 to Florida in overtime.

BYU (23-11) made the NCAA Tournament this season as a No. 6 seed but was upset by 11th-seeded Duquesne 71-67 in the first round.

Fredette was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings. He spent nearly three seasons with the Kings (2011-14), and also played with the Chicago Bulls (2014), New Orleans Pelicans (2014-15), New York Knicks (2016) and Phoenix Suns (2019).

Fredette also played internationally with the Shanghai Sharks (2016-19 and 2020-21) in the Chinese Basketball Association, as well as Panathinaikos (2019-2020) in the Greek Basket League and EuroLeague.

Barry, 30, is a G League veteran and former star at Florida.

Maddox, 34, went to Princeton and is a video coordinator for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Travis, 30, last played collegiately at Florida Southern and spent a few years playing professionally overseas.

The 3×3 game differs from traditional basketball in several ways: