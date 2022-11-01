Departing USU athletic director John Hartwell shares thanks, memories

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah State University John Hartwell, who turned in his resignation Monday after seven years on the job as Vice President and athletic director, has shared a farewell message.

“Thank you, goodbye,” begins the letter, sent to Gephardt Daily.

“I love Utah State University and working as Vice President, Director of Athletics in Logan, Utah, for the last 7½ years has been an honor.

“During that time, we have had amazing accomplishments. For example, we established the highest graduation success rate for student-athletes in the entire Mountain West Conference for five of the last six years.

“On the fields of play, we have earned 11 Mountain West Championships and three NCAA Basketball Tournament appearances, while our Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Cross Country, Gymnastics, Football, and Men’s Basketball teams have all finished in the National Top 25 at least once in the last five years.

“It’s been outstanding and speaks to the strength of the program and its leaders.”

Hartwell wrote of his respect for USU and the community, and of the family obligations that are drawing him away.

“As I leave Utah State, I want you to know I have the highest regard for the student athletes, coaches, staff, student body, the Cache Valley community, and all of Aggie Nation. There is an Aggie team spirit that permeates every part of Logan. It’s unlike any place I’ve seen.

“After 25 years in the business, my wife and I have agreed that our family, including Heather’s aging parents in Arkansas, need to be our number one priority. We need to be there for them and for our beautiful daughters. This is the time.

“So, we leave with wonderful memories and hearts of gratitude. Until we meet again, thank you all. Thank you for this remarkable chapter of our lives. Thank you for all of the unforgettable experiences. And Go Aggies!”

USU statement

USU released its own statement late Tuesday morning addressing the process it will use to fill Hartwell’s position.

“‘We have made great progress at USU building a positive and supportive culture throughout the university, including within USU Athletics, and we will stay focused on that goal,’ said President Noelle E. Cockett. ‘This change in leadership will continue the momentum we have already built.’

“President Cockett will announce an interim athletic director soon. A national search will begin imminently.

“‘In this search, we will be looking for an experienced leader who believes in collaboration with university leadership to advance the mission and vision of the institution through athletics and will continue to actively engage in USU’s work to improve the campus culture,’ said President Cockett.”

Lawsuit

Hartwell’s resignation comes after Patrick Maddox, a former USU football player, filed a lawsuit against USU and football coach Blake Anderson.

Maddox alleges he suffered harassment after it became known that he recorded Anderson and campus police officials when they made negative comments about sexual assault victims during a talk with the team.

In an Oct. 28 tweet, Anderson said he had learned a day earlier about the lawsuit.

“While I cannot comment on the specific allegations, I will vigorously defend myself and our university against false statements,” Anderson wrote. “I look forward to providing facts, context and clarification of the allegations against myself and the university.”

It is unknown whether the lawsuit played any part in Hartwell’s decision to leave.