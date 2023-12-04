Former BYU star Puka Nacua scores 4th TD, sets another rookie record

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Los Angeles Rams are finding new ways to get the ball to rookie receiver Puka Nacua.

The former BYU and Orem High School star scored his fourth NFL touchdown and became the first Rams rookie to gain 1,000 receiving yards as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to three games Sunday with a 36-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Nacua and gained 139 yards — 105 on four receptions and 34 on two rushing attempts — and made big plays with both his hands and feet. He scored on a 70-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter to give the Rams (6-6) their first lead at 10-7, and later gained 31 yards on a designed receiver run.

The rookier receiver left the game midway through the second quarter with a ribs injury but was back on the field in the second half.

Nacua, a fifth-round pick (177th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, is among the league leaders with 77 catches for 1,029 yards through 12 games this season. He’s had five games of at least 100 yards receiving this season.

Stafford threads the needle, Puka Nacua does the rest 🤝🔥



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/x8QFiAOA1V — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 13:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 26 yards on eight carries in the Falcons’ 13-8 victory over the Jets.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star is expected to be active when the Packers host the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis was active for the Chargers’ 6-0 victory over the Patriots.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ 31-28 overtime victory over the Titans.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had a bye in Week 13, giving the former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB the weekend off.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill scored his sixth touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run in the Saints’ 33-28 loss to the Lions. He finished with 59 yards on 13 rushing attempts and 15 yards on two receptions but threw incomplete on both of his passing attempts as New Orleans fell to 5-7.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki made four tackles (two solo) vs. the Rams.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had a bye in Week 13, giving the BYU and Granger High School alumnus the weekend off.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy and the Ravens had a bye in Week 13.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner finished with four tackles (three solo) and a QB hit in the 49ers’ 42-19 victory over the Eagles.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams gained 10 yards on five rushing attempts and added 6 yards on one reception vs. his former team.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB was inactive vs. the Falcons.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).