Former Cougar Kyle Van Noy making a difference for Ravens’ defense

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Kyle Van Noy was back at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, this time making plays for the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

Van Noy, the former BYU linebacker now in his 11th NFL season, finished with three solo tackles and made a leaping pass deflection in the Ravens’ 20-10 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night in Inglewood, California.

Van Noy played for the Chargers last season but was not brought back for a second season with the team. Instead, he signed a free agent deal with Baltimore three weeks into this season and made his debut with the Ravens in Week 4.

Since then, Van Noy has amassed six sacks and three passes defended to go along with his 18 tackles (10 solo) in nine games.

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 12:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 64 yards on 10 carries in the Falcons’ 24-15 victory over the Saints.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was active for the Packers’ 29-22 victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis was active for the Chargers’ 20-10 loss to the Ravens.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ 27-20 victory over the Buccaneers.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School star is expected to be active when the Vikings host the Bears on Monday night.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill gained 81 yards — 55 on two receptions and 26 on seven rushing attempts — but also lost a fumble in the Saints’ 24-15 loss to the Falcons.

What a catch Taysom Hill 🫡#Saints | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/sAHoRwNckD — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 26, 2023

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The former BYU and Orem High School star had four catches for 27 yards in the Rams’ 37-14 victory over the Cardinals.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki made six solo tackles in the Browns’ 29-12 victory over the Broncos.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus is listed as questionable to play Monday night vs. the Bears with a knee injury.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner made six tackles (three solo) in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the NFC West rival Seahawks on Thanksgiving.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams gained 6 yards on two rushing attempts and added 4 yards on two receptions as the Saints fell to 5-6.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB was inactive for the Jets’ 34-13 loss to the Dolphins on Friday.

