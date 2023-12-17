Former Ute Julian Blackmon collects 2 turnovers in Colts’ latest victory

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former University of Utah and Layton High School star Julian Blackmon recovered a fumble and snagged an interception as the Indianapolis Colts shut out the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half to improve their playoff prospects Saturday.

Blackmon, now in his fourth NFL season, also finished with two solo tackles and a pass defended as the Colts (8-6) won for the fifth time in six games and moved a half-game ahead of three teams for the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot. It was Indianapolis’ first win over the Steelers since 2008.

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed chased down Steelers running back Najee Harris and stripped the ball, and Blackmon pounced on it and returned the fumble 25 yards to the Pittsburgh 25-yard line in the third quarter. In the fourth, he came up with an interception for the third turnover of the game and returned it to the Steelers’ 45-yard line.

Blackmon now has four interceptions this season and eight in his pro career. He was selected by the Cots in the third round (85th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Steelers (7-7) lost for the third consecutive game and fell into last place in the AFC North, putting coach Mike Tomlin’s run of 16 straight seasons at .500 or better at risk.

Here’s how other Utahns in the NFL fared so far in Week 15:

Utah

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle as the Broncos faced the Lions on Saturday night.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Orem High School kicker connected on 3 of 5 field goal attempts — hitting from 29, 31 and 42 yards but missing from 56 and 43 yards — vs. the Steelers. Gay also went 3 for 3 on his PAT attempts.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The former running back collected his second receiving touchdown this season and the fourth of his four-year NFL career, dragging Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker across the goal line. Moss had three catches in the game — including the 16-yard TD — and added 13 yards on four rushing attempts for Indianapolis.

Injured reserve

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

Practice squads

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

BYU

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis finished with six tackles (five solo), one tackle for a loss and two passes defended in the Chargers’ 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday night.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ home victory.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB was active for the Vikings’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus was active vs. the Bengals.

Practice squads

Chris Wilcox, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active for the Bengals’ OT victory vs. the Vikings.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

The former USU and Fremont High School standout was active vs. the Bengals.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 40 yards on 10 rushing attempts and another 28 yards on five receptions in the Steelers’ loss in Indianapolis.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made one solo tackle vs. the Colts.

Utah high schools

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem standout made three tackles (two solo) as the Chargers fell to 5-9 Thursday night with a blowout loss in Las Vegas.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman star was inactive vs. the Chargers.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills standout started at right tackle as the Lions hosted the Broncos on Saturday night.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bingham High School alumnus was inactive vs. the Vikings.