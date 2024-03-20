Former Weber State great, Big Sky MVP Jonah Williams joins Vikings

OGDEN, Utah, March 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Weber State great Jonah Williams will be wearing purple again next season in the NFL.

Williams, an All-American and Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP with the Wildcats, has signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings following three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Meridian, Idaho, native had his best pro season in 2023, posting career-highs of 49 tackles (13 solo), for tackles for loss and two sacks.

He started 22 of 41 games with Los Angeles from 2021 to 2023 — including 16 of 17 last season — after signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Williams, 28, is reuniting with defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, who was hired by Minnesota this offseason after coaching with the Rams (2021) and Denver Broncos (2022-23).

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman helped Weber State win three Big Sky titles and make four playoff appearances, including a trip to the FCS semifinals as a senior in 2019.

Williams had 15 sacks in 54 career games with the Wildcats, ranking ninth in the program’s history. He also was the 2019-20 Weber State Male Athlete of the Year.