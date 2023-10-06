Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus dies at age 80

Oct. 6 (UPI) — Dick Butkus, legendary Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and early ’70s, died at the age of 80, his family and the NFL team confirmed Thursday.

His family said in a statement tweeted by the Chicago Bears’ official X account that Butkus died “peacefully in his sleep overnight” at his Malibu, Calif., home.

“The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support,” the family said.

Butkus was drafted third overall in the 1965 NFL entry draft by his hometown Chicago Bears, for whom he would go on to play all nine seasons of his football career, during which he was selected as an All-Pro seven times, attended eight consecutive Pro Bowls and won two NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

A knee injury that affected the last years of Butkus’ career forced him to retire in 1973, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979, which was his first year of eligibility. Butkus, the man whose name became synonymous with Bears football and solid defensive play, had his No. 51 retired by Chicago and in 1985.

“Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement on Butkus’ passing.

“He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself or from his teammates.

“His contributions to the game he loved will live forever,” McCaskey said.

The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, also issued a statement sending the league’s condolences to Butkus’ family while honoring his contributions to the game, including The Butkus Award, which was created in 1985 to honor the most impactful linebacker in the college game.

“We also remember Dick as a longtime advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game,” Goodell said.

“The Dick Butkus Award and his foundation honored achievement on the field and service to the community among high school, college and NFL linebackers. Dick was a champion of clean sports as his ‘I Play Clean’ campaign helped raise awareness about the dangers of steroid use among high school athletes.”

Following his playing career, Butkus took up acting, appearing in TV shows, such as “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Wonder Woman,” “Taxi” and “The Rockford Files,” among others. He also appeared in “Necessary Roughness” and “The Last Boy Scout,” both in 1991, as 1999’s “Any Given Sunday,” and others.

According to IMDB, Butkus has 62 television and film credits to his name.