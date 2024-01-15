Puka Nacua ends sensational rookie season with another NFL record

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Puka Nacua‘s sensational rookie season came to a close Sunday but not before the Los Angeles Rams receiver set another NFL record.

The former BYU and Orem High School star finished with nine catches for 181 yards and a touchdown, setting an NFL playoff record for receiving yards by a rookie in the Rams’ 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“He’s a freakin’ stud,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Nacua following the playoff loss in Detroit. “He’s just a great competitor. He shows up big, makes plays, he’s tough to tackle. … This guy is a freakin’ warrior. He’s a stud and I love the mind set and mentality that he has. If he just continues to stay humble and keep working, this guy’s going to be a problem for a long time.”

Nacua broke both the NFL’s rookie receiving records for yards and receptions, finishing with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He was named to the 2023 NFL All-Pro Second Team and was selected to represent the NFC at the Pro Bowl Games.

Former Rams QB Jared Goff completed 22 of 27 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown as Detroit won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years.

The Lions advance to face the winner of Monday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8).

Two other players with Utah ties played in the Super Wild Card Sunday matchup in Detroit. Here’s a look at how they fared:

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made three tackles (two solo) — including a tackle for a loss — vs. the Lions.

Utah high schools

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle vs. the Rams.